WHITE SOX 7, INDIANS 1: Reynaldo Lopez pitched a one-hitter for his first complete game in 75 career big league starts as Chicago beat Cleveland. Cleveland lost for the fifth time in seven games. The Indians began the day 5½ games behind AL Central-leading Minnesota and tied with Oakland for the second AL wild card, a half-game behind Tampa Bay. After spitting four games against Chicago, the Indians headed to Minnesota for a three-game series. A 25-year-old right-hander, Lopez (9-12) allowed an RBI double in the second to Kevin Plawecki that scored Jake Bauers, who had walked. Lopez struck out 11, walked three, retired his final 16 batters and threw 109 pitches. Lopez pounded his right fist into his glove when he struck out Franmil Reyes to end the game. ATHLETICS 10, ANGELS 6: Robbie Grossman hit a two-run triple over the head of center fielder Mike Trout as part of a seven-run eighth inning when the Athletics benefited from four consecutive walks, and Oakland rallied to beat Los Angeles to complete a three-game sweep. TIGERS 6, ROYALS 4: Jordy Mercer put the Tigers ahead with their third home run of the fourth inning, and Detroit overcame a three-run deficit in a victory for the first time this year by beating Kansas City. REDS 4, PHILLIES 3 (11): Phillip Ervin homered leading off the 11th inning, and Cincinnati dropped Philadelphia 3½ games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s second wild card. Ervin hit an opposite-field drive to right off Nick Vincent (1-3) . Ervin’s sixth home run this season and the second game-ending homer of his career gave the Reds their second straight win and a four-game split. CARDINALS 10, GIANTS 0: Dakota Hudson allowed one hit in six innings and had his first major league RBIs with a two-run single St. Louis routed San Francisco. Hudson surrendered a one-out single in the second inning. The only other San Francisco base runners against him came via two walks.
