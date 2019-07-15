After 22 years as the boys basketball coach at Raleigh Broughton, earning titles for what he did and respect for how he did it, this year’s summer camp is Greensboro native Jeff Ferrell’s last coaching obligation before his career comes to an end. Story, B3.
