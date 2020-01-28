20200130g_spt_hsbkwfurlough (copy)

Northeast Guilford’s Kelsey Barrow (left) shoots over Northern Guilford’s Abby Mulry during a girls high school basketball game at Northern Guilford in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Northern Guilford, ranked No. 5 in the latest HSXtra.com Top 10, won 69-31.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

asdf

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Load comments