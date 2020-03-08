NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

Driver Joey Logano celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

 Ralph Freso

Joey Logano, overcoming several tough moments, races to his second NASCAR Cup Series victory in three weeks, holding off Kevin Harvick over the final two laps after an overtime restart Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Story, B5.

Load comments