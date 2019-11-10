MADISON Several local veterans recently received the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin during the 13th annual Veterans Day program at Beulah Baptist Church.
The presentation was made by retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Zack Reynolds, master of ceremonies, who described the pin as “A Lasting Memento of the Nation’s Thanks,” which is engraved on the back of the pin.
“Living United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin,” said Reynolds, a Vietnam veteran.
Reynolds conferred pins Nov. 3 on Army Sgts. George Allison, William Bines, James Broadnax, Carlton Dalton, Tommy Hughes, George Rankin, Willie Webster, Army MP Spec. Harold Hart; Army Reserve lst Sgt. Frank Moore and Navy Lt. Col. Jerry Withers.
Members of the McMichael High School Air Force JROTC presented the colors.
Guitarist Jason Cornigans performed a special rendition of the national anthem. Other music was provided by the New Hope Male Chorus.
Those attending ranged from 97-year-old World War II Veteran Elbert Hayes to those who have served in more recent years.
Funds from Sunday’s offering are donated to American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and the Wounded Warriors project, Reynolds said. He spoke about a vet who lost his job after being hospitalized and getting behind on his bills. Reynolds was able to give him some assistance.
Another time, a woman thanked Reynolds because her veteran daughter had been provided literature at the program that led her to apply for and receive benefits because of a hearing loss suffered during her service.
“What we are doing is not in vain,” Reynolds said.
He noted statistics show that every 65 minutes, a vet commits suicide in America. “All wounds are not visible,” he said.
George I. Allison, a veteran and pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Greensboro, was the guest speaker.
“We are here to share with you on this Veterans Day celebration about the good of our Lord,” Allison said. “We did not get this kind of honor when we came back from Vietnam.”
While serving in Vietnam, Allison said he was in numerous situations when “I knew that only God could help me through combat.”
The Durham native said he was only 19 when he was in Vietnam and was put in charge of mine sweeps in a 12-man squad.
Sometimes, they got fired on by the enemy, Allison said. Three times, he had to call for air strikes to help them.
“In those times, you’re going to say ‘God I need you right now,’ ” he said.
For more information about the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin, visit https://www.vietnamwar50th.com/lapelpins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.