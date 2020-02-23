REIDSVILLE — Two students’ writing skills have earned them top honors in the annual essay contest sponsored by the Midway/Monroeton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8297.
Two teachers were named teachers of the year in their school categories.
Rockingham County High School senior Jenna Perkins won the Voice of Democracy contest, announced Voice of Democracy Chairman Kenan Walker. Mason Denny, a senior at Rockingham County High School, won second place. Lydia Dean, a freshman at Northern Guilford High School, won third place.
Susanna Dean, a sixth-grader at Northern Guilford Middle School, wrote the winning Patriot’s Pen essay. Her work was chosen over 23 other students who submitted essays to the post and its auxiliary, said Patriot’s Pen Chairwoman Jane Walker. She also won first place at the district level of competition. Molly Martin, an eighth-grader at Western Rockingham Middle School, won second place.
Stoneville native Kevin Joyce, assistant principal at Mt. Airy High School, was named high school teacher of the year with Nicole Gardner, sixth- and seventh-grade math teacher at Western Rockingham Middle School, taking the middle school honor.
Perkins said this was her first time entering the annual contest. It only took her about an hour to compose her essay, Perkins said.
“I’ve gotten pretty good at writing them,” she said. “We have to do a lot of timed essays in class and it just comes naturally after a while.”
Although she didn’t quite expect to win the contest, Perkins was excited to learn she had won.
“My family is very grateful for this program and this opportunity,” Perkins said. “They were thankful to the VFW that I was able to participate.”
Dean and her family moved to North Carolina from San Diego, Calif., four years ago.
When Dean learned of the local competition, she decided to enter. Her sister, Rachel Dean, now 28, won a local VFW competition years ago while they were living in California.
“My family was proud of me because I was the first in the family to make it that far,” she said about advancing to the district level.
After Joyce graduated from Stoneville High School in 1990, he earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Appalachian State in 1995.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award from the VFW, and for everything that the VFW stands for and their commitment to our country and educating our students,” Joyce said about his honor.
In 2006, Joyce received his master’s degree in school administration. He also is a National Board certified teacher through Gardner-Webb University.
His first teaching job was at Mt. Pleasant High School in Cabarrus County. He taught U.S. history and civics at West Davidson High School from 1998-2012. For the past six years, Joyce has been assistant principal and Global Initiatives coordinator at Mt. Airy High School.
Gardner said she had always wanted to be a teacher, mainly because of her teachers in the Rockingham County school system.
“I had some really good teachers and that inspired me to teach,” she said in a recent telephone interview.
A native of Eden, Gardner graduated in 2009 from Morehead High School.
In 2013, she earned her bachelor of science degree in middle grade math and social studies from UNCG in 2013. That fall, Gardner began teaching at Western Rockingham Middle School.
“Teaching math is enjoyable because you are able to see students become problem solvers,” she said. “I was a Rockingham County student so now to be able to get back into the school system as a teacher is rewarding.”
