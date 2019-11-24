WENTWORTH
After being discontinued at two previous locations, a program for local seniors now has a new place to call home.
A ribbon cutting for the Wentworth Center for Active Retirement Education (WeCARE) took place Oct. 28 at its new location, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County (MARC), 1086 N.C. 65.
WeCARE is the new name for the Center for Active Retirement (CARE) started for senior citizens 20 years ago by Rockingham Community College.
When the college ended the program six years ago, then director Ruth Mitchell looked for another place for the seniors. She found a building behind the old courthouse and the CARE group was “adopted” by the Aging Disability Transit Services. However, they discontinued the senior center program at the end of May.
Longtime members Hazel Puckett and Norma Jean Corum went to bat for the group, searching for a new location. When a MARC volunteer suggested using their facility, Corum approached Rockingham County Commissioners about the possibility.
Commissioner Charlie Hall became a strong advocate of the move and, once it was approved by commissioners in June, he showed up regularly to help with the renovation and the move itself, said WeCARE director Linda Wilson.
“The commissioners are very interested in this building,” Commissioner Mark Richardson told the crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting. “We are keenly aware that we have a disproportionately large number of senior citizens. We have a productive senior citizen corps in this county.”
As soon as approval was given, the members pitched in to do an extensive remodeling of most of the second floor. They sanded, painted and scrubbed floors over several months, Wilson said. They brought all the equipment, including computers, with them to the new site. One couple showed up with a long-bed truck to help haul everything.
“You haven’t seen anything until you see seniors moving desks and tables and wrapping computers like they are the finest china,” Wilson said.
Anne Paschal, called “the Lady of Wentworth” by her peers, gave welcoming remarks at the ribbon cutting.
“We are so glad to have all of you with us this morning to celebrate the opening of WeCARE,” Paschal said.
In thanking the MARC board for allowing use the building, she said, “It is great to have a place we can call home. It was hard work to help this become a reality.”
Seniors enjoy a variety of events at the center, ranging from computer classes to Bingo games. Other classes include painting on canvas, decoupaging, and making a variety of crafts, such as Christmas ornaments and wreaths.
Jim and Ann Clark of Stoneville go to WeCARE computer classes every Thursday, and she serves on the board.
“The core of the class has been together for years and we all have gotten to be really good friends,” Ann Clark said. “It’s not just a class, it’s a social event.”
For some seniors who attend the program, it is the only time they leave their homes except for going to the grocery store and doctor appointments.
“I took the seniors around to the other centers to see if they would like to go to those,” Wilson said. “They just were not happy. They wanted to stay in Wentworth and the opportunity came for the museum.”
Brenda Small, 77, has been going to the senior programs for a dozen years and, like others, was upset when the college discontinued it.
“I started out learning the computer at RCC,” she said. Then, she started doing crafts and is now taking classes at the new location.
“I just like getting out of the house and meeting people and making new friends,” Small said.
Herbert Baynes, 73, first went to the RCC program to participate in a class on movie making and has continued to take classes.
“I just enjoy being around people and the camaraderie,” he said. “It gives an old person something to do.”
