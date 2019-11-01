Arrest:
Eden police charge woman with prostitution at spa
EDEN — Police have arrested a woman on a prostitution charge after complaints of suspicious activity at a local spa.
Hussina Jacquelin Paktiawal of Raleigh was charged with one count of misdemeanor prostitution, according to Eden police. During the week of Oct. 14, police began receiving complaints concerning the new Your Sensual Spa at 509 Highland Park Drive, Suite A.
On Wednesday, Eden police, with assistance from the Reidsville Police Department, conducted an undercover operation at Your Sensual Spa.
Anyone with information on the case should call Sgt. Jamie Buffkin or Detective Bill Wade at 336-623-9240, or Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.
Accident:
Boy, 11, hit by car at church hosting trunk-or-treat
OAK RIDGE — An 11-year-old boy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after being hit by a car in Oak Ridge on Friday night, WGHP Fox 8 reported.
The boy was hit about 7 p.m. in front of Bethel United Methodist Church, which was hosting a trunk-or-treat event, the station reported.
Air Travel:
Alaska Airlines to end San Francisco-to-Raleigh flights
RALEIGH — Alaska Airlines will end nonstop service between the Triangle and San Francisco on Monday, leaving United as the only carrier to fly without stopping between the two airports.
Alaska is the second airline to cease a nonstop flight between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the West Coast this fall. In September, Frontier Airlines suspended its twice-weekly flights to San Diego a little more than a year after they began, but may bring them back next year.
The decision to end the San Francisco flights was made as part of a schedule adjustment in September, an Alaska spokesman said.
