yays and nays: Cooper OKs raises for employees, vetoes Medicaid bill
RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper responded to Republicans passing piecemeal legislation to break their budget impasse by signing four employee pay bills on Friday. But he vetoed a funding measure needed to stand up North Carolina’s forthcoming Medicaid managed-care system his administration will operate.
Cooper signed measures that gave most state employees and state law enforcement officers 2.5% annual raises this year and next. Top state executive and judicial branch officials also got similar raises, although Cooper said he donated his included annual salary increase of about $3,700 to a group that helps teachers buy classroom supplies.
The vetoed measure would provide hundreds of millions of dollars to run the Medicaid program for the next two years with the transition to managed-care treatment that’s been expected to go online in 27 counties on Nov. 1.
slow switch:
N.C. officials want more details on Duke Energy plan
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy’s 15-year energy plan has been approved, but the North Carolina Utilities Commission has asked the company to provide models for the early retirement of its coal plants across the state.
The commission said this week the company’s Integrated Resource Plan was “adequate.”
Duke spokeswoman Meredith Archie says the utility has already begun retiring coal plants and increasing its clean energy sources.
New World honor: Plaque commemorates 1st Jewish settlerMANTEO — The U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic on Friday unveiled a North Carolina highway historical marker commemorating the first known Jewish person to arrive in the New World.
Ambassador Stephen King helped honor Joachim Gans at the Fort Raleigh Historic Site in Manteo. Gans was an expert metallurgist in Prague who headed the first science center in the New World.
When Sir Walter Raleigh sent 108 people to the New World in 1585, he included Gans, whose presence reassured investors skeptical about the commercial prospects in North America.
Drive-by study: Researchers track time spent in traffic in CharlotteCHARLOTTE — Next time you head to work, consider this: Your commute could be worse.
Drivers in Charlotte — the state’s largest city — spend 57 hours a year stuck in traffic delays, according to an annual report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.
home sweet home: Escaped prisoner takes Lyft ride to momSHELBY — An escaped prisoner recently took an 80-mile Lyft ride to his mom’s house, officials say.
Jaylan Andra Ross, 22, was serving time at the Piedmont Correctional Institution in Rowan County when he climbed over a fence and made his way to freedom.
That’s when he took an hour-long Lyft ride from Salisbury to Shelby.
He ended up at his family home, where police found him in the basement.
Why Ross escaped is unclear. The getaway came days before he was supposed to be released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.