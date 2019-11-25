fatality:
Man dies after car sinks into pond; passenger survives
BROWNS SUMMIT — An 18-year-old Greensboro man died after a car he was driving Friday night crashed into a pond. Cameron Anthony Burnett was driving a 2004 Acura east near 1035 Hillcroft Road at 11:51 p.m. on Friday, according to N.C. Highway spokesperson Master Trooper Brandon R. Baker.
Burnett apparently overcorrected after crossing the center line. The vehicle went right, ran into a ditch, across a field and sank upright in a pond.
The passenger, 18-year-old Malik King of Gibsonville, was able to swim to shore, Baker said. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.
POLICE: Driver’s windshield frosted over when she rear-ended vehicleHIGH POINT — An 80-year-old man was struck and killed and his wife injured after a driver whose windshield was frosted over struck them, according to a High Point police news release.
Officers responded to the crash in the 2300 block of Dover Place at 7:44 a.m. Thursday. They found Ronald Adams, 80, and his wife Miriam Adams, 77, both of High Point, had been struck from behind by a vehicle. Ronald Adams died early Saturday at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, according to the release. His wife was treated and released.
The driver, Dana Dollaeye, 33, of High Point, stopped and called 911, police said. Investigators determined that Dollaeye was operating a 2016 Chrysler 200 while the windshield was still frosted over from the cold weather.
Dollaeye was cited with careless and reckless driving while at the scene. Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, police said. Additional charges are expected, police said.
GRANT: Piedmont Authority nets $6.8M from FTA to replace buses
WASHINGTON — A $6.8 million grant to the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation is among $423 million in Federal Transit Administration grants nationwide announced Monday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
PART’s grant, from FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, will replace older vehicles that serve passengers in Burlington, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem, according to a Department of Transportation press release.
Two other North Carolina projects received grants:
- The N.C. Department of Transportation, on behalf of several rural transit systems: $17.3 million to replace vehicles and construct and renovate public transportation facilities throughout the state.
- The City of Salisbury, on behalf of the Salisbury Transit System: $480,000 to replace older vehicles and support bus infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.