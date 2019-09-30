hatchet attack: Family shaken by incident in restaurant parking lot
HIGH POINT — Shocked. That’s how an Asheboro family says they feel after being attacked by a man wielding a hatchet.
The incident occurred outside of Spiro’s Family Restaurant over the weekend. Omar Sebastian and his family had just finished dinner and were getting into their Jeep to leave. Sebastian strapped his toddler into a car seat when he noticed a man walking near him.
That’s when police said the man — later identified as 44-year-old Carson Clayton Parrish — yelled to Sebastian: “What are you looking at amigo?”
Sebastian jumped into the car. Parrish tried to pull the door open, banging his head against the window and repeatedly striking the car with the hatchet.
Eventually, he got tired and walked away.
Police arrested Parrish shortly afterward.
“My son woke up at different times just freaking out, and it was sad to see him go through that,” Sebastian said.
rate request:
Duke Energy seeks $290 million increase in N.C.
RALEIGH — About two million Duke Energy customers in central and western North Carolina would face a rate increase if state regulators approve the company’s request.
The country’s largest electric company said Monday it needed another $290 million a year to recoup spending on grid upgrades, coal-ash cleanup and storm repairs.
The proposal would add about $8.06 per month to the typical residential customer’s bill.
