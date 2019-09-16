shooting:
Three people found dead inside residence on Sunday
BURLINGTON — Three people were shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, authorities said. Burlington police identified the victims as Dana Underwood, 47, of Ireland Street; Tyson Bennett, 43, of Tate Street; and Anthony Fitcher, 46, of South Carolina.
Officers discovered the bodies after responding to a shooting call in the 200 block of Adams Street at 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Police believe Underwood and Bennett had been in a previous relationship. The investigation is continuing.
fatality:
Woman struck and killed by fire department vehicle
RODANTHE — A 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by a fire department pickup on the North Carolina coast, authorities said.
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the National Park Service responded to a call on Saturday and found the woman had been run over by a pickup from the Chicamacomico Fire Department. The woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck was leaving the beach on Hatteras Island by using an access at the end of the road. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.
rah:
Cheerleaders on probation for displaying political banner
NEW LONDON — A high school cheerleading squad in North Carolina is on probation after some cheerleaders posed with a banner supporting President Donald Trump before a football game. Stanly County Schools Superintendent Jeff James told The Associated Press in an email Monday that the warning was levied by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
It happened before the Aug. 30 game at North Stanly High School, northeast of Charlotte. News outlets reported that the banner read: “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again.”
The superintendent said the probation simply means “don’t do it again.” He said all North Carolina schools have a policy against displaying political signs. The district said the banner’s display wasn’t planned or endorsed by the school or staff.
passing: Rev. Carlton Eversley dies Monday at the age of 62WINSTON-SALEM — The Rev. Carlton Eversley, a civil-rights and education activist known as an unwavering voice for justice in Winston-Salem, died Monday morning at age 62. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Eversley had been pastor of Dellabrook Presbyterian Church for 35 years and was an active leader in the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity and the Winston-Salem NAACP. He particularly worked as a strong advocate for the education of black children in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.