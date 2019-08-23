For 40 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Piedmont has made positive and lasting changes in the lives of young girls and boys who participated in the mentoring program.
The local chapter is part of a national organization that provides one-on-one mentoring with at-risk youth. Patrick Medley and Wendy Rivers started out together 25 years ago as case managers or “match support specialists.” Medley left a few years later and has been gone from his native High Point for more than two decades. Rivers stayed and, in 2006, became the local group’s executive director.
Medley said he was one of those kids who didn’t have access to a lot of resources growing up and understands the importance of Big Brothers Big Sisters. He was a volunteer and mentor before joining the staff.
There are two types of programs run by Big Brothers Big Sisters: a community-based program and a site-based program. Volunteers working in the community-based program will pick up their “littles” and go do things. Staff is available to provide ideas and activities for the pair. They may go to a baseball game or a park or another event or activity. The aim is to just spend time together talking and experiencing life together.
In the site-based program, the “bigs” will meet the “littles” at school or local clubs and do activities there. Big Brothers Big Sisters works with the volunteers to provide training, resources and to help them work to set goals with the littles.
“We don’t just leave volunteers out in the wind,” said Medley, who believes people may not volunteer because they fear they won’t know what to do or how to help. That is why he and Rivers emphasize the important role that the match support specialists play in the success of the program.
Big Brothers Big Sisters also is launching a new initiative called “8 to Great” that focuses on the trend that shows students in eighth grade and higher are less likely to be matched with a mentor. They organization is working with Johnson Street Global to ensure every eighth-grader has a mentor. The goal is to expand to additional middle schools.
The majority of children in the program are referred to Big Brothers Big Sisters through schools and social services.
“Sometimes we get parents who call, but usually they wait until the kid is older and it’s harder,” Rivers said. Parents too often see Big Brothers Big Sisters as a last resort when the child needed a mentor much earlier.
Medley said they have a great relationship with school staff who are able to refer children before problems escalate.
“We want to be proactive rather than reactive,” he said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters has had great success in changing the course of children’s lives. Medley and Rivers fondly recalled a child who came to Big Brothers Big Sisters when he was in second grade.
“He was getting suspended, fighting and having a lot of disciplinary issues,” Medley said. After some initial issues, the boy and his mentor set some goals.
Within a year, the boy met his goal. He had made honor roll, and as promised, earned a trip to Universal Studios.
Medley said that child is now grown and has two degrees and works in information technology at a large company in Charlotte.
Rivers and Medley said more boys than girls are on the waiting list for mentors. Boys often have to wait for up to two years before getting matched.
If you are interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, please call Rita at 336-378-9100. Being a “big” doesn’t require much, just a few hours a month and a heart for changing lives.