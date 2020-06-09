PAGE TURNER:
Popular bookstore reopens, but by appointment only
greensboro — Readers, rejoice.
One of the city’s best-loved bookstores is opening its doors to customers following three months of inactivity because of the shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
On South Elm Street, locally owned Scuppernong Books has reopened by appointment only to assure social distancing.
“If people walk in, and they have a mask, and we haven’t reached that six to eight limit, we’ll let them in,” co-owner Steve Mitchell said. “We’re just trying to give everyone adequate space.”
FOCUS: New N.C. panel to look at creating equity in justice systemraleigh — Calling George Floyd’s death a “defining moment” for justice reform, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the creation of a panel to recommend ways to reform police, prosecutor and judicial conduct with an eye toward ending racial disparities.
Cooper said the N.C. Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice will be led by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and N.C. Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, with the goal of carrying out concepts already in the public domain and tailoring them to the state.
The 25-member task force will include elected officials, prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges,
North Carolina native Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air. His death gas prompted massive demonstrations across the country and around the world.
Cooper, himself the state’s attorney general for 16 years, said Floyd’s death highlights data showing African Americans are many times more likely to be incarcerated than white adults and are more likely to be killed by law enforcement.
“Too many other people of color have been harassed, harmed, injured or killed,” the Democratic governor said. “Added together, their lives and their stories have made this spotlight too bright to ignore.”
REVAMP?
Winston-Salem looks at using police funds to fight poverty
winston-salem — City leaders say they will consider moving $1 million from the police budget to pay for more efforts against poverty.
The proposal follows demands across the country to cut spending for police in the wake of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police officers just over two weeks ago.
The city has an anticipated police budget of nearly $80 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The $1 million would come from vacant positions that city officials do not expect to be filled in the coming year.
