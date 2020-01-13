In honor of the 100th year of service, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority – Beta Nu Zeta Chapter has opened a Zeta History museum display. The exhibit will be located at the Greensboro History Museum at the Community Voices Exhibit Area. It will remain there through April 2.
An opening reception took place Friday, Jan. 10.
“Visions of Finer – 100 Years of Zeta History” is a place where collections of historical, cultural and artistic objects of Zeta importance are made available for public viewing. The exhibit includes a number of artifacts that tell the collective story of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, internationally as well as locally.
Also, the Greensboro Chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will host a Founders’ Day Program at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at N.C. A&T's Student Center, Deese Ballroom.
For more information about the sorority, visit www.zphib1920.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.