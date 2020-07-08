YWCA High Point, Community Builders, Resilience High Point and Business High Point have partnered together to offer a series of virtual conversations titled, “Where Do We Go From Here?”
The first conversation focused on the experiences of individuals who had gone through the Phase 1 REI (Racial Equity Institute) program. The second discussed the area of educational disparities.
The third part of these panel discussions will focus on racial disparities in health. Local leaders will discuss the healthcare system and disparities that impact the communities of color. The Zoom event begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hbQaUBZGTCqKWfWfBllyXg?fbclid=IwAR1kHEibxAeFEv_8ELwEvYOpyZKW_v0Wo_ZDzqyg_B9ENUQ85ip2xegKlRs or watch live on the YWCA Facebook page.
YWCA’s Community Builders will additionally host a virtual Racial Equity Institute Groundwater presentation from 9 a.m. to noon July 31. To register for the free event, contact Heidi Majors at hmajors@ywcahp.com.
For information, visit https://ywcahp.com/ and www.racialequityinstitute.com.
