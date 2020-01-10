Achievers
Baseball standout Donnie Sellers, Class of 2014, will be inducted into the Westchester Country Day School Athletic Hall of Fame during the school’s homecoming celebration. The ceremony will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in Brooks Gym at the Finch Center on the school campus, 2045 N. Old Greensboro Road in High Point.
Sellers’ Westchester baseball career included three state championships (2012, 2013, 2014), three conference championships (2011, 2013, 2014) and four regular season conference championships (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014). He was named All-State Player in 2013 and 2014; All-Conference Player in 2012, 2013 and 2014; and Conference Player of the Year in 2014. He was MVP in both 2013 and 2014. He also was the recipient of the Wildcat Award in 2012.
Sellers, a High Point native, earned a baseball scholarship to Wake Forest University and was part of the team that won the 2017 Winston-Salem Regional Championship.
He was drafted in the 11th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft to the Toronto Blue Jays and was a 2017 Northwest League Champion with the Blue Jays’ affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians.
Nominations for the Athletic Hall of Fame were solicited from Westchester alumni. The final selection was determined by a committee of alumni, faculty and staff and members of the athletic department.
In addition to the Hall of Fame ceremony, Westchester hosts Calvary Day for varsity girls basketball at 5:30 p.m. and varsity boys basketball at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be presented immediately following the basketball games.
