Achievers
Ellen Yu of High Point placed third in the girls division of the Tarheel Youth Golf Association State Championship on Sept. 14-15 at Southern Wayne Country Club in Mt. Olive.
Her round one score was 78 and her round two score was 79.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
