For the fifth consecutive year, the Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School girls soccer team has received the United Soccer Coaches’ Team Academic Award.

The team was one of only seven North Carolina high school girls soccer teams honored from the 174 girls teams recognized nationally. The Bishop McGuinness girls soccer team had a collective 4.07 GPA.

Additionally, senior tri-captain Caroline Coyte was honored by the United Soccer Coaches as a High School Academic All-America. Coyte graduated last spring with a four-year 4.46 GPA, and is currently a freshman at N.C. State. She was a four-year starter and All-Conference player, and named All-Region three times. She was twice nominated for All-State.

Coyte’s selection, one of only five from North Carolina, marked the second straight year a Bishop player has been named High School Academic All-America.

Rachel Klinke, a sophomore at N.C. State, was honored in 2017-2018.

Bishop McGuinness finished the 2019 season with a 14-5-2 record and ranked seventh in the state among NCHSAA 1-A schools.

Also, the Villains received the United Soccer Coaches’ Ethics and Sportsmanship award for the third consecutive season. They earned the Gold Award last season having received only one yellow card and were one of only four North Carolina girls soccer teams to receive the award.

