Achievers
Hayden Magnussen and Ben Jordan, both of Greensboro, placed first in their categories at the Tarheel Youth Golf Association Triad Chapter School’s Out Junior on June 8-9 at the Pinewood Country Club in Asheboro.
Magnussen was in the boys 12-13 flight (5,820 yards, par 72, 68.8/127) category. He scored 74 in the first round and 73 in the second round with a total score of 147. He was also the winner in the playoff.
Jordan was in the boys 16-18 flight (6,316 yards, par 72, 71.1/132) category. He scored 72 in the first round and 68 in the second round with a total score of 140. He too was the winner in the playoff.
