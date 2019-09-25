ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you’re feeling a bit lost, it might help you to approach this day as you would a long poem that you don’t need to address all that directly. Just breathe your way through syllable by syllable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The instruments sound beautiful all together, and then, when a solo comes up and the rest support, it’s a featured moment that adds dynamic to the entire piece. Take your solo when it’s your turn, and show up strong for the group.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Love unfolds in small gestures and continues to bond that way throughout the life of the relationship. Smiling into the eyes of another, a pat on the back, holding hands — these are the glue that holds over time.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Sweeping change is a hard thing to create if you’re still in the usual circumstances. If you can’t entirely switch environments, your best bet is a more cumulative approach. Establish one small habit at a time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There’s a risk of getting too caught up in your own head. Concern yourself with the well-being of others and you’ll reach the happiest state of mind achievable today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Telling other people how beautiful they are is dicey business. The compliment can come off as impertinent or leave people feeling weird and self-conscious. Seek ways to build rapport that don’t focus on superficial qualities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Adversity is an inevitable part of every life, which is why it’s so important to develop resilience. Resilience is developed by working through pain but also by enjoying and appreciating the easy, fun days like today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Today there are three moments of joy worth noting in some way, by writing them down, taking a picture or retelling the story. As you collect these joyful bits, you raise yourself and everyone around you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s one of those days when it takes a little more activation energy to get up, get out and get going. It will be worth the effort. All the cool stuff is in the flow of life out in the big world.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Embrace a stressful situation. Bring it up close, and mentally wrap yourself around it. The close view shows you it’s not as big a deal as it seemed. Being brave enough to proceed will matter more than any outcome.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ve done a few things very well recently, and you’d be remiss to let this go without acknowledgment. Give yourself the same warmth and props you would give an employee you were training or a child you were teaching.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider that feeling good may be a matter of the frequency of pleasant things instead of the intensity of one glorious win. Big happy events may bring a rush, but it’s the small daily rushes that build up an overall pleasant tone.
