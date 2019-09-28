ARIES (March 21-April 19). The question arises as to who is the better person. Of course, this is a ridiculous thing for anyone to argue about because there are no better or worse people, only people who fit the situation to a greater or lesser degree.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Avoid thinking too much about whether they will be impressed with you, pleased by your work and influenced by your charm. It’s better to focus on self-acceptance, the wellspring of all charisma.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Give and take, ups and downs, these are the opposites that keep relationships rolling along. If it were all one way, you’d be so bored. And you know that’s true because you’ve experienced it before.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The great news is that other people’s moods don’t have to influence you. If you find that you’re not the master of the way you think, feel and behave, it means you’ve given your power away and need to get it back.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As for this little interruption to your flow, it’s easily fixed. Note the problem, and then determine if a solution is even possible. If so, the next step is a brainstorm. And if not, you don’t have a problem so much as a reality to accept.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You manage your emotions well now, partly because you’ve made it a priority to fill your days with the things that make you feel good, which is just part of maintaining a strong emotional core.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Yes, it’s risky to say what’s on your mind and heart, but that’s exactly why you’ll share. Without risk, you wouldn’t have the chance to be brave and strong. And if you weren’t brave and strong, you wouldn’t inspire others to be so.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll listen through the noise and hear what people really need and want, which is different from what they profess. Speaking to those deeper desires is a delicate matter. Approach with discretion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Be the first to reach out. There’s power in making the initial contact. For one thing, it shows confidence. For another, even when it doesn’t go as planned, you either gain knowledge or a good story.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are very resourceful; this is reflected in many parts of your life. There are whole areas you’ve cobbled together out of what is essentially emotional scrap material. Give yourself credit.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll do a review of your priorities and values because being firm in these keeps you in the driver’s seat of your life, and being shaky on them makes you susceptible to influence.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love can be found in an idea or an experience just as easily as it can show up in person or a project. The important thing is that your soul has left an opening, like outstretched arms, waiting for a hug.
