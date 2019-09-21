ARIES (March 21-April 19): Each has his or her own financial values. What constitutes necessity is debatable. Differences come to the fore, and mutual respect on the matter is necessary to prevent conflict.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re good at what you spend time doing. You’ll realize that some of the things you spend time doing are well worth it and bring you much happiness, and some are quite the opposite.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Everyone seems to need you at once. What does it mean? It means that you’re exactly where you should be. Usefulness is among the highest callings. Just don’t confuse your usefulness with your worth.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Those who are very busy convincing themselves that they are right are, of course, wrong. “Right” shouldn’t take that much effort and seldom does. The gray area demands navigation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be a rock star in your arena, so follow the rock star ethos: Rock stars may or may not be schooled, and it doesn’t matter because they won’t follow what they’ve learned. They are essentially inventors.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It may feel like you are working awfully hard for something that is irrelevant to the bottom line of your worth. Please know that you are loved in a way you don’t have to earn and couldn’t lose even if you tried.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Attention can be a compliment and a gift, but only if it’s the kind of attention the other person really wants. If not, attention can make people anxious, self-conscious, fearful and worse. Make sure you know which kind to deliver.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It is possible to live near a person for years, decades even, and not know that person in the least. Your stars favor the acknowledgement of community, especially those in close vicinity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Among your most precious possessions is an absolutely incredible imagination. A vivid inner life can cause great emotional charge in any direction, so direct it well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To reach for excellence is one thing; to know when you’ve attained it is quite another. Probably, you’ll need an outside eye to tell you when you’ve hit the point of diminishing returns.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll wonder if the weird thing you experience today is a coincidence or a plan. Either way, you can take this as a sign that you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Maybe it’s time to take happiness off the table as an option, if only because the pursuit of happiness usually leads people astray. Seek purpose instead, and you’ll soon be smiling in spite of yourself.
