ARIES (March 21-April 19). To tune into your intuition, you need your busy mind to hush down to library-level quiet. Focus on your breath, and let the wild information settle and organize itself into a sanctuary of shelves.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your possessions take up a lot of your time today, not because you’re materialistic but because you understand that ownership always comes with the responsibility of maintenance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can send messages with your subconscious. It’s not exactly telepathy, but people read you all the same. Don’t let that stop you from asking directly for what you want, which will be the No. 1 most effective tactic.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re feeling pulled in different directions at once internally, and this makes it more challenging to decide how best to spend your hours. Just remember that you don’t have to do anything.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll look at what’s causing you stress and reassess your reasoning. Why are you doing the thing? Is it loyalty, preference, love, logic, economic sense... or has it really just become a habit?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve an unrelentingly positive attitude, and yet you feel the need to mix in a little mischief just to keep it interesting. After all, no one can relate to people who are all one way. Every human is a mixed bag.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s a quality of attention you give that could only come from you and you alone. This is what your loved ones crave when they miss you, and what they sometimes take for granted when they have you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re worried that you might offend. Well, these days, it’s hard not to. You may as well say what’s on your mind and prepare to sort through the feedback, which you’re certain to learn something from.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can’t control the entire picture of life, but you do get to control how you frame your part of it — that is, unless you give someone else control of the frame, which is not advised.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Relationships are like the transmission of a car — built to cruise in different gears. If you stay in one gear for too long, you can wear things out. It’s healthy to periodically adjust the speed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Keep putting yourself in a situation to meet new people. You’ll learn something from each interaction. Also, you’ve yet to meet the one who can help you and who needs exactly what you offer in exchange.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Availability can be such a funny thing. You’ll want the thing you can’t get to, and you’ll be most desirable to someone else when you’re unreachable. Think of a way to use this to your advantage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.