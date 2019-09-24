ARIES (March 21-April 19): The better you know yourself and the more in touch you are with how you’re feeling, the greater your control will be over the messages you send to the world. Nonverbal communication will say more than words.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In some way, you feel stuck. You long for someone to share an insight with you that will wake you up to the way things really are. Make it a priority to spend time with people who are emotionally intelligent.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ll share what’s on your mind. There are those who relate your issue to one of their own and somehow never bring it back to you. Your story fades; theirs takes over... narcissism at its finest. Seek those who know how to listen.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Treats and indulgences seem like acts of self-care but aren’t, really, unless they line up with what you really need. Offer yourself warmth and acceptance first, and go from there.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stories are powerful. A story can be a weapon, a vehicle, a seduction or an identity. Your own personal stories are worth caring for as you would other cherished things. Repeat stories to find the best way to tell them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Why do you think people come to you instead of doing the millions of other things they could be doing? There’s a good reason. To understand that reason is to appreciate your own inherently lovable qualities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Anticipate disruption instead of fearing it or going on like it will never happen. Your path will be littered with obstacles, but you are wide awake and ready to swerve, jump or conquer as necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If you’re afraid to say what’s on your mind or let your guard down, there had better be a good reason — maybe you’re being paid to take on a role. If not, what are you doing with people you can’t be yourself around?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Wherever you are, the sign will meet you there — it’s the sting of a cat scratch; it’s what the wild waves say; it’s the parlance of posies. You’ll translate sensations, decode experience, and you’ll just know.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Falling in love, like all falling, implies a loss of balance. But real love is different from that disorienting infatuation stage. Real love provides foundation. It strengthens and builds you. You’re more solid because of it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There’s a decision or some knowledge you arrive at inside yourself before the work is done. This is the true takeaway from the work and perhaps its real purpose, though one that’s always hidden by the more tangible results.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It all matters. Not one exchange is meaningless. Still, it’s a matter of pacing yourself and finding the glad nexus between the quality of attention you want to bring to a thing and the quality of attention it demands or prefers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.