TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: You’ll separate what you want from what others in your life want from you. It’s a powerful distinction to make. You’ve the courage to follow your heart’s lead. It will take you to beautiful settings. You’ll exchange promises. A lucrative deal in January opens up an exploration. Passionate missions start in February. Leo and Taurus adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 22 and 15.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

