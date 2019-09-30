TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: This is not a zero-sum game. Many can and will win when you do. Keep trying new methods though because the traditional ways are flawed. You can and will simultaneously follow your ambition, keep your karma clean and lift those around you. Ready yourself for big November and May opportunities. Pisces and Gemini adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 20, 1, 18, 4 and 13.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

