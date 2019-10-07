ARIES (March 21-April 19). Scientists agree that humans need to be touched, though the full significance of touch can't be put into words or reduced to scientific data. To give and get tactile affection is more necessary than we can comprehend.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Love will follow the same 80/20 rule that people talk about in business. Twenty percent of your efforts will bring 80 percent of the results. So what are the actions that make your loved ones smile?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You get the feeling you were meant for something different, but this way of looking at it isn't the most empowering. You get to choose your destiny and move toward it. This is truer than the other way around.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The opportunity won't arise because you're ready for it. Life is on its own schedule, and you'll jump in and be a part of that program. Ultimately, fitting in will have little to do with how prepared you feel. You won't be sorry.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Snap judgments get made, likely based in misunderstanding. It's important to pause every once in a while (now!) and review all assumptions. A good question to ask yourself today is, "Compared to what?"
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Whatever this day brings can be enhanced with a focus on using what you have to work with (instead of what you don't have) and steering the pieces that are within your control.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The people who have time for you, who make time for you, who reach out and include you -- those are the ones to hold close and to model. They give you love enough to pay forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Instead of counting your money, focus on making your money count. Living simply will give you more resources to apply to the things you really want to do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whatever your state of mind, for better or worse, it will pass. So enjoy this mood, and make the most of it. Every emotional color brings beauty to your inner landscape, some by way of contrast.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It wasn't conscious. You accidentally taught a person how to treat you, and now that teaching needs a few tweaks. Consider what's working and what's not working for you, and make a plan.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The mistakes, quite simply, weren't mistakes. You're learning the lessons, building yourself in a different way than you would have, so there's really no need to regret a choice. Keep moving forward.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Yes, life is about the journey, but there wouldn't be a journey without the destination. The destination could be dead wrong, as has been the case with many a fruitful mission, but there needs to be one to keep this motor running.
