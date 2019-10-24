ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your spirit is so big that its warmth breaks down barriers and defies the boundaries of space and time. So you can be there for people without being there with them.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The aim that a person attains without forethought is not his own. Having a thing is different from achieving it. You will most enjoy the processes you’ve long imagined and anticipated.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll adjust your energy to that of the others in the room, subduing it somewhat, and then slowly turning it up to arrive at a more joyful and expressive place together.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Things have more impact when they are fresh. You’re like a chef, managing the ripeness of your ingredients so that you can use them at the exact optimum time they will taste the best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The path before you will be smoothed by people who like you and want you to have an easier time than you’ve had. Accept the special attention. You’ve earned it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Enthusiasm is an attractive emotion, especially when it’s dialed to a level that the other person can accept. People will be skeptical if they feel they haven’t earned the level of support on offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be dealing with a wide variety of communication styles, some of which will be rather vague and imprecise, though still not impossible to understand. Most likely, they mean what you think they mean.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Bad habits have their rewards. To stay oblivious to those or ignore them is to let the habit rule unchecked. Once you recognize the reward, you can start to find other ways of reaching that end.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re better off assuming that you can improve the world than believing you can’t. In all likelihood, you have far more power than you know. You’ll only find out what you can do after you’ve made your move.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be waving goodbye to an unwanted burden soon enough, so you may as well make the most of its presence. There are gifts inside even the most inconvenient facts of life. Why not savor them while they’re still on offer?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Don’t use every aspect of your presentation at once. Keep some novelty in the back of the closet so you can bring it out to dazzling effect later when no one is expecting it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Outsiders mistakenly assume that success depends on certain factors that may or may not have anything to do with the matter. Drop your previous notions and get in a little deeper. Things are different on the inside.
