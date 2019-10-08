ARIES (March 21-April 19). Acting honorably is different from simply operating within the expected rules. Honor has more to do with claiming a code you can personally get behind and living by it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s a lot to overcome on the mission to connect with and impress others today. It’s pretty easy to say what you don’t mean or hear something other than what the other person intended.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What good can your talents do for you if you don’t know what they are? Explore. Try different activities. You’ll be surprised at what you have a natural knack for.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Nearly all people who’ve walked the Earth know the emotion of shame, as it’s part of how humans keep one another in line. You hate to see someone shamed and will offer ways to save face and/or overcome shame with honor.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). One way that love comes through is when you notice that you miss someone. When you recognize the pangs of longing as a form of love, it will add a little sweetness to the bitterness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll be punctual without a witness, virtuous without a reason, vigilant without a threat. You’re not out to impress anyone. You do what you do because it makes you stronger, healthier and more self-reliant.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you didn’t have an artistic eye, you wouldn’t be drawn to beautiful things. If you’re willing to experiment a bit, you’ll soon find the right outlet to work through the raw material stirring in your mind and spirit.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). For your sign, charisma just comes with the territory. Only now, with Venus sliding into your part of the sky, your natural gift gets supercharged. You’ll soon be fielding more interest.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You may feel responsible for the happiness of your boss, partner, child, friend or any number of other people around you, though you’re actually only responsible for one person’s happiness, and that’s your own.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The best way to avoid letting guilt run your life is not to do anything bad. But since everyone makes mistakes, the next best way is to contribute as much good as possible to balance those out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Everyone has to do things they don’t want to do from time to time, but your schedule certainly shouldn’t be chalk-full of such tasks. How can you make your own life a little friendlier to the one who has to live it?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re afraid to add to your schedule in a way that some people in your life may not relate to. But not being relatable is the whole point here — enjoying a fully formed identity outside of certain relationships and roles.
