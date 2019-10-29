ARIES (March 21-April 19). To give someone your heart and express yourself from a deep place in your soul is a risk. You have to be ready for any kind of response including resistance. Just know that it says more about them than it does about you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A disruption is coming. Get ahead of the situation by planning a vacation or some kind of delight so that the shake-up is a pleasure of your own making instead of a surprise package that destiny lobs in your direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Sometimes in order to see your game, you have to take yourself out of it. Get away for a few days so you can come back with fresh eyes. By Friday, you’ll feel differently about this situation.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There is a higher vantage point available, but you cannot see how to get there from your current spot. To find the way up, first find the way out. Open the door to the “room” that confines you, find the exit, walk toward sunshine.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The perception of you from the outside will be very different from the one you’re having internally. It begs the question, “Do they really have the right to judge you?” And more importantly, do you?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Kindred spirits emerge to bond with you. The thing is that you’ll bond over whatever you put out into the world. So put out the part of yourself you’d most like to be accepted instead of the part you think the world will find most acceptable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Clarity of purpose is more precious than money. In a very practical way, it saves you money today. You’ll acquire only what you’ll use and enjoy and avoid purchasing anything that doesn’t speak to who you really are.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Two wonderful choices have appeared for you, and you could even say that you love them both. Take the second choice. If the first were so stellar, then you wouldn’t have kept looking for something better.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don’t need to be a perfect example in order to teach or inspire. To teach, you only need to know a little more than the person you’re showing. And to inspire, you only need to overcome something they want to overcome.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If your day is stuffed full of old stuff, then how can anything new come in? Something’s got to give. Probably, it’s not even a thing you’ll miss. You’ll still have to box it up and send it out of your life though.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are confident. It doesn’t mean you expect that they’ll like you; it means that it really doesn’t matter to you either way. What makes you confident is a purpose that has nothing to do with feedback.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Getting a sense of your own reputation and public approval rating can feel strange, even though it’s all favorable. Their ideas will still intrude on your own self-concept. Steer clear of the seduction of “likes” and ratings.
