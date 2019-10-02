ARIES (March 21-April 19). You get a surge of power from helping. Seeing how you can favorably impact another person starts a trend that you definitely should not leave yourself out of — impact your own life favorably, too!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can see good in people, even when their actions don’t happen to particularly reflect it. Just don’t give more leeway than is good for you. Distinguish the decent but temporarily inept from the dangerously toxic individuals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re socially versatile, and you could find common ground with a space alien. Just know that you don’t always have to be agreeable. Sometimes the best rapport is built by recognizing and accepting differences.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are those terrible listeners in your life who are prone to making wrong assumptions ... you know who they are. Avoid communication errors by going extra lengths to be understood. Put it in writing if you have to.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re going through a cycle of increased sensitivity. It won’t last forever, but in the days and weeks to come, you’ll need more sleep, less noise, more peace and less exposure to rambunctious people and environments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Connection is built with compromise. Ideally, the compromise will be inconvenient enough that you feel it and take notice but not inconvenient enough that it seems to steal from your time and energy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Natural and/or aesthetic surroundings will lift you. Go to green spaces, open sky or anywhere there will be pretty things to delight your eyes. Beauty is soul balm!
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t expect to process things as they happen. First of all, it’s inhuman — we are always fractions of a second behind the present due to our slow senses. Second, some complexities take decades to come to terms with.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As for your rarer traits, don’t waste a second wishing you didn’t have to deal with them, because they will be the source of your most cherished gifts. Figure out what’s good in this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You have to find that reward system that really works for you. It’s the best thing you can do for your health and your overall sense of self-control.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sensibilities vary. You’ll hear things that aren’t meant to offend but nonetheless could. Consider letting up. It takes a lot of energy to be offended, and many times it’s not worth it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You understand the way a person is and will try to help that person navigate in a world that is not so accommodating to special needs. This is an act of protection and love that won’t soon be forgotten.
