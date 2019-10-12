ARIES (March 21-April 19). Attention is a powerful gift to bestow, for better or worse. Fighting against a thing is a form of attention; you may as well be feeding the thing. Continue to fight and it will get bigger for sure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The highlight of the day involves a dynamic journey between knowledge and understanding. You’ll get the opportunity to experience real-life scenarios that help you to grasp concepts on a deeper level.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your energy is actually less finite than you thought. There are things that should logically take lots of concentration to complete but that somehow wind up putting you in an energy overflow instead of draining you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s a link between honesty and inspiration. It’s like the truth unlocks something in you. After that unlocking, the energy flows freely and the creativity is there to use however you wish.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will find that it is easier to think of others than it is to remember your own needs. Maybe it’s because they are being more vocal than you. This is why you should talk to yourself, or write down your needs as they come to mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Approaching people takes nerve. Even people you know can be hard to work up the courage to talk to depending on the difficulty of the subject. You appreciate this and try to make others feel at ease when they call on you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re not really looking for validation, but when people give it to you anyway you have to admit it’s reassuring. It’s why you offer a little something extra to others. It fosters a sense of belonging. Things are just nicer this way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are the rightful owner of all that is yours. The trick is in figuring out territorial boundaries, which are mostly invisible. You’ll know when a line as been crossed because you’ll feel it in your gut.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you have been doing more taking, then find a way to give back, most obviously by listening. Though that’s not the only option. Likewise, if you have been doing more giving, then be sure to take. Keep the exchange balanced.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Apologies can be a form of intimacy. Some people find them very difficult to give, and others give them so often that the apology has very little value. That’s the way it goes when things come in abundance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Who gets to choose the pizza toppings? If it’s always the same person, change it up. This will be good for everyone, especially those used to calling the shots, as a relationship is only as healthy as it is equal.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though good times bring people together, work brings people even closer. The stakes are higher when sweat is involved. The harder something is, the more of yourself you have to bring to it.
