ARIES (March 21-April 19). Other people are not your competition. Your last accomplishment would be hard to beat, but that’s not your competition either. Your competition is this idea about what you might be capable. You just can’t shake it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The reason you’ll be so excellent at the task at hand is that you’ve had plenty of practice messing it up. These things take years perfect. You’ll be revered for your expertise. They don’t know how hard-won it really is.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Theoretically, anything that happens fast can be undone just as fast. The converse is also true. If it takes a long time to do, it will take a long time to undo. If you’re still not sure which way will be better, then go slow until you know.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re the one who gets to decide what to celebrate, when and for how long. Do not skip this part. Celebrating the good things in your life keeps them flowing in.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe the lesson gets repeated until it’s learned. And sometimes the learning isn’t an answer so much as a directive to go in a different direction, a direction where you won’t have to try and solve this problem anymore.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re able to send a wish for healing and contentment to those who’ve wronged you. You don’t wish misgivings or pain on anyone, because you know they already have it. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have acted as they did.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sometimes, clarity of mind comes after you straighten up your scene. Today, clarity of mind comes first. You’ll make a decision, act on it, and life gets suddenly clean and orderly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It feels weird to admit, even to yourself, that you want to be treated better, probably because it’s admitting that you’ve been treated poorly, accepted that and wrongly believed you deserved it. It’s not selfish to want to be loved.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Since it’s a good thing to find out the full range of a person’s behavior, don’t worry so much about pleasing that person. If it happens naturally, great. If not, you’ll learn a lot about people when they don’t get what they want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you tell someone “I love you,” it’s because you want to make sure they know. This will be your only agenda, not to persuade or to hear it back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t have to always be right to be confident. Confidence is a posture, not an outcome. It’s about having the guts to try, and to learn from whatever happens next.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It does no good to blame the person who put you in a jam; responsibility falls to the one who allowed it to happen, which is you. Don’t blame yourself either. Forget about blame altogether and just handle it.
