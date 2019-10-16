ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being treated well is the minimum requirement. Anyone who wants a place in your inner circle must go beyond that standard, bringing admired qualities to the relationship.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You give meaningful compliments and in doing so magnify people’s strengths. You might be surprised at how little awareness some people have of their own talents. It takes an outsider to provide illumination.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you feel like there’s a reason you shouldn’t be your best self around a person, take that as a red flag. The truly loving hearts you know are thrilled to see you succeed.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Avoid small conflicts in favor of conserving energy for the battles that matter. Do not avoid big conflicts though. Try to work them out as soon as possible. Start with honest and direct communication to find out what everyone wants.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Narcissists only want to know about what impacts them directly. Love is more curious than that. Love wants to understand who the other person is and was outside of the current relationship.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The one who considers your feelings before making decisions may be capable of a deep, connected and healthy relationship. At the very least, this person has passed a test and is worthy of going to the next level.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One R&B classic suggested to “try a little tenderness.” It will require some initiative on your part, and that’s what makes the gesture meaningful. Anyone can follow suit, but it takes extra courage to make the first move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Try to be able to provide comfort to someone you love — to ease a burden, smooth the way or be a soft place to land. For all the good it will do the other person, it will lift you even more.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The day will bring a test of your root chakra, which influences your sense of security and relationship with money. You are supported to whatever degree you let yourself be.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don’t always want more choices, as you fear it will make it harder to decide what to do next. There’s nothing to be afraid of. Open up to more options and the right choice will still be incredibly obvious and deciding will be easy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Creativity is not a problem for you. Your imagination is strong. Any time you feel like coming up with a new vision, you can dip into the infinite pool of inspiration inside you at will.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Givers are happier than takers. Getting out to do something for someone else will lift your spirits when you’re low. And when you’re already feeling good, such acts will take you even higher.
