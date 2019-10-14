ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's a place in your heart that is only filled by one person. It's like that person made your heart soft and then sunk into that softness leaving an impression that everything else formed around.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today has the potential to become quite a ride due to one word with three little letters. "Yes" is the ticket that takes you up, down and all around the loop-de-loop, adrenaline included in the price of admission.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Enthusiasm is a talent. Being able to get behind people and give them support, encouragement and motivation is no small ability. In fact, it's the top skill that matters today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Comedy, magic, sales, love... so much can be accomplished with a thoughtful and well-paced presentation. Pay attention to the order of things, what to reveal and when to do it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There will be those who mistakenly think that respect is obtained through displays of dominance, but making people afraid doesn't earn their allegiance. Ultimately, people respect and serve those who respect and serve them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If there's a way to make the exchange or process any simpler, you'll figure it out and end up helping everyone efficiently apply time and resources.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's an art to being the boss. Anyone can order people around. An effective delegator asks the right person and makes a fair exchange that will benefit all.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Fun challenge: Something you used to be able to manage with your hands tied behind your back has now grown more powerful and slipped out of your control. Assess what you do have control over and go from there.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Unlike auto insurance, life doesn't give you a discount for being a safe driver. In fact, you may pay more for being risk-averse. So take a chance today. It will be good for your pocketbook.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Writing things out by hand is the way to make them a part of your memory, your thought process and even your behavior and heart. Take advantage of the magic of handwriting to reinforce your deepest wishes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll be surprised, stunned even, by today's twist, which will include you enjoying something you never thought you would or liking someone with whom you don't agree.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When disagreements hurt disproportionately to the severity of the issue at hand, something deeper is going on. The cause of pain is not the thing happening in the moment but the phantom pain of a historic wound.
