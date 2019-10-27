ARIES (March 21-April 19). Hearts are made out of remarkable stuff. They are built to be resilient and yet can somehow remain tender at the same time. Is it strange to be awed by your own compassion? Maybe, but nonetheless, it’s your destiny today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The mark of high intelligence is not the absorption of information but the curiosity that causes you to seek it in the first place. That curiosity will lead you to unexpected places today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Imagine your pain as though it were a marble trapped in a puzzle box of sliding doors and triggers. Keep investigating. Keep trying different moves until you find a way to release this pain and watch it roll right out of your life.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). We are always teaching each other. The attractive moves and unattractive moves we make all get absorbed by the people around us. Today this principle will work for you. You’ll like what’s reflected back to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As for the trillions of microorganisms that live on your body, what if your stress were tantamount to their Armageddon and your happiness were their Eden? In that case, happiness would be not only your choice but also your responsibility.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re allowed to interrupt your own negativity, which is best done with polite redirection. Think of your negativity as a person, and then follow the rules of friendly discourse, which sometimes include a deft change of subject.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You long ago learned that home might be a place but it’s never only a place. Home is seldom where a person is born. It’s sometimes where a person stays. It’s always where a person hates to leave.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Feelings are interesting to have, to witness, to cause. We have names for feelings, and this helps us process them, though it should be noted and respected (especially today) that those names are almost always reductive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If there’s something that’s worth asking over and over again, it’s the simple three-word question “Is that true?” To ask it of what you read and hear is a no-brainer. To ask it of what you already know — that’s next-level.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In a world where many are friends of vicinity who secretly don’t want the other to succeed, you make it a point to do the opposite. You celebrate the success of your friends by supporting publicly and with enthusiasm.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are but two choices today: to be comfortable and inert or uncomfortable in action. Mostly the discomfort of work will be ever so slight. You’ll hardly even notice, in fact.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Literally, the word “pulchritudinous” means the more or less the same as “beautiful,” but audibly, not so much. The pulchritudinous people will crave your vibes today. So will the beautiful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.