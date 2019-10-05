ARIES (March 21-April 19). The shortcuts that are heavily advertised are almost never going to get you there faster. Lots of people will take the publicized route, thus creating a traffic jam — frustrating, slow-going, more like a trap than a solution.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve had the sensation before of getting what you want and being strangely unsatisfied by having it. That’s what makes the genuine appreciation and gratitude you feel today all the more wonderful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are your first responsibility, and if you’re doing the job right, the boss, which is also you, should be pleased by, not merely tolerant of, your efforts. When it comes to supporting yourself, go all out.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Trust is very important to friendship. Without it people can’t be as close. Still, you sometimes have to be around people you don’t trust, and it’s not necessarily a reason for confrontation. Just stay guarded and aware.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your perception is better than your sight. Push your perception into things that are far away and try to feel how they would be close up. Then do the same in reverse. The exercise strengthens your intuition.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s better to engage with people instead of shutting them out because you don’t agree with them. You’ll have more power in the situation when you’re connected in some way. Find common ground.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have a better than usual influence over your own mental state and will be able to consciously move your attitude to where it needs to be to get the most of the situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There is no good reason to shy away from what makes you laugh and smile. Bonus: The fun you’ll have will inspire your financial sector. There may even be a way to make money at this.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don’t have to be wandering to be lost. Many are lost right where they live. But sometimes just looking at the bigger picture found inside a map starts to bring paths and destinations to mind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When your idea doesn’t land the way you want it to, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea. You could have the wrong audience, or the timing could be off. Tinker with the variables before throwing this one out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Everyone gets to tap his or her own untapped potential. Others may lead the way, but it is up to each individual to figure out how to get to their own good stuff.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re pretty effective on your own, and besides, you’re still not sure whom you can trust and how you can best work with your various options. You’ll learn much even as you keep things friendly and noncommittal.
