ARIES (March 21-April 19). You won’t be ready for the opportunity that arises today, but say yes anyway. You learn faster by doing things before you’re ready, and the adrenaline rush will bring forth powers and talents you didn’t know you had.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The sort of love that has to take ownership of a thing isn’t love at all; rather, it’s the ego trying to bolster itself through acquisition. What you genuinely love will become part of you while somehow still remaining fully autonomous.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll come across instances where very talented people seem to think they are exempt from the responsibility of also being good. Of course, this is absurd. Be sure to hold all to the same moral standard.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Toddlers aren’t the only ones who benefit from set schedules. Make a plan that will allow you to take as routine an approach as possible to the upcoming week. You’ll be happier and more comfortable and successful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll operate somewhere the rules have yet to be established; it’s the Wild West. Here, the only thing worse than waiting for permission will be asking for it. In the Wild West, you make your claim and deal with what comes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You care the most about what happens with a project, and you would probably do a better job than anyone if you were able to do every single job. But of course, that’s not possible. Delegate, but retain the right to final approval.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s said that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” though it’s not really true. Events don’t “make” us anything. Much depends on our interpretation of them and the next action we take.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Though you may go along with your group, there are a few rules and values you don’t agree with. Ultimately you answer to you. As long as you defer to your own code of honor, you’ll feel good about what happens.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The one who shows initiative will be given opportunities that are much different than the ones offered to those who do only as they are told. Any work you do on spec will pay off, though perhaps indirectly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just because something isn’t work doesn’t mean that it falls under the category of rejuvenation, refueling or self-care. Tune into what charges your batteries and what simply makes you busy in a nonwork-related way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Getting physical is the order of the day. There are things that can be expressed, experienced or released in movement that cannot get worked out any other way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Baby yourself. Check in with yourself every few hours and serve your need of the moment. Today’s self-care will ready you to take advantage of opportunities coming your way later this week.
