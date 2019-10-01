ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s better to team up because you’ll be around people with varying strengths. With the benefit of many different styles, you’ll all find your way out of a problem much faster than you would on your own.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll run into a baffling situation. You’ll be bothered by what you don’t understand and even more bothered by what you do. Take this one in small doses.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When life comes at you fast and colorful, it can inspire wonder. There is just as much wonder in moments like you’ll have today in darkness and silence. Get quiet, and look inward.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). A reputation is a thing you own, like property or a business. It’s a possession that requires maintenance. It’s an asset that you can leverage to get what you desire. Enjoy what you’ve built.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Yes, you’ve fixed your heart on something that’s not so easily gotten. That’s OK. You also have the dedication to do what it takes and the resilience to keep coming back to it in a new way until you’ve figured it out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though you long for the day where your goal is in hand, you also know that success without a journey would be hollow indeed. The real fulfilment is in what’s happening right now with the work you’re doing to get there.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Imagine how you’ll feel when the group swells, the dollar amount triples, the email goes out to a giant list. You’ll be dealing in the bigger numbers soon, so it’s a good idea to get your head around them now.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everyone who lives in this day gets the same 24 hours, and even the richest person couldn’t buy more. You’ll pack so much into your moments, though, because you’re open to feeling their fullness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You also deserve your love and attention. In fact, you deserve it more than anyone else today. Think in terms of getting ahead of life’s demands, fueling yourself up for the long drive ahead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Enjoy your amateur status at a certain endeavor — revel in the freedom of this. Go for true self-expression, and let yourself soar without worrying about anyone else’s pleasure or payment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It doesn’t seem like this should be the case, but truly, it’s the need to control things that will ultimately ruin them. Controlling moves will be invasive, overbearing, fearful, wasteful of time and energy ... just let it go.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’d love to always know the right thing to say in every moment. Who wouldn’t? But some moments aren’t best matched with words. Some moments are best matched by silently holding a space.
