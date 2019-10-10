ARIES (March 21-April 19). Ideas inspire but until you implement the knowledge you really don’t know anything. As part of your body, your brain needs to feel the entire system in action in order to assimilate things right.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If only you could order up the people you want to meet, picking them out of a menu as you would a chicken salad. Wait, you actually can do this, either digitally online, or spiritually. The spiritual way works better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Could you do it alone? Yes. Should you? No. It won’t be as fun. You won’t remember it as well. It will be harder to motivate yourself to the finish line. Use the accountability built into groups.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Things are only complicated until you understand how they work. Even the knottiest situation comes unraveled when you know which string to cut, or, in today’s situation, where the power button is located.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Is your strategy working? Right now, it’s hard to tell through the dim fog of complication. Don’t let it stop you. Assume all is well and inch your way forward. Better to hang on a moment longer than to quit when you’re almost there!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What you give to others is an easy smile, a warmth, a receptiveness that lets them know they are being seen, heard and appreciated in the best possible light. This gift is worth more than gold.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Repeating your stories to others may be a social faux pas, but repeating them to yourself is personal development. Why not write it down? Give yourself the chance to frame things, if possible, in a way that’s joyful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Once you lost a cellphone in your own house, proving that things can get tricky in familiar environments where you’re moving quickly and unconsciously. You need others to call you so you’ll remember where you’ve been.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People learn better when various senses are utilized including touch. A simple, reassuring pat on the shoulder will actually help comprehension. Whether you’re the student or teacher, you can use the principle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Among the specific qualities you’re looking for in a companion, a good sense of humor will top the list. Also, laughter has a way of eliminating your need for some of the other qualities, rendering them null and void.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The fun part of your day will include research and gathering data. Not everyone who agrees to help you will come through, but don’t stress. The ones who do show up will be just the ones you need.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). One reason you’re afraid to relax is that you don’t entirely trust what’s going on around you. Will it be OK to let down your guard? Is your vigilance necessary to keep this world spinning? There’s only one way to find out.
