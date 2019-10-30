ARIES (March 21-April 19). You didn’t feel ready for it before, but now you’ve a better idea about how to go about a challenge you’ve long had your eye on. Your cosmic gift of the day will be greater flexibility and strength.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What color is the sky? Blue, right? Not always. Not even usually. It’s often black, white, pink, black, gray, purple and more. Think twice before labeling things. The first identifiers that come to mind are often incorrect.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are constantly doing things without knowing how you did them. The “how” has a way of working itself out when the “why” is strong enough. Stay focused on your purpose and the logistics will fall into place.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some of what you need will be easy to get. And what’s not easy to get will lead you on a fantastic chase involving characters you’ll be happy to have the excuse to get to know.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Of all the possible things a person could be to you today — kind, entertaining, attentive, appreciative — these things don’t matter in the least unless the person is also available. Availability always wins out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don’t worry whether or not you did it right. It’s the effort that matters now. You can get better at this with future efforts, which will be a rather intuitive process. All you have to do is keep showing up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You love a good story, and yet you’d rather your real life be drama-free. Drama needs conflict, and you don’t. Your life is plenty interesting without obstacles of that nature.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s like you’re sitting at the table of life and waiting for what you ordered to materialize. Unfortunately, the service in this joint is questionable. You’ll dine, eventually, but you’ll have to be the cook and the waitstaff, too.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will produce beautiful work or conversation, which is just a different kind of work. You’ll have the sensation of letting things come through you instead of from you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). For you, challenge isn’t about conquering other people or even about conquering inanimate objects, processes or ideas. Challenge gives you the opportunity to reach into yourself to see what’s there.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have the healing gift. When the split is within you, you can heal it. When the split is between you and another, even if you don’t have help, what you do on your own will make a difference.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As you tell the story of what happened to you, you’ll realize that you’re not the same person as the one in the story. Furthermore, the story may need to change because you’re not the same person as the teller of this story either.
