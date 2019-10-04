ARIES (March 21-April 19). Wisdom is better than wealth, but the two are not mutually exclusive. The wise move doesn’t always bring more money to hand immediately, but it will today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you’re not looking forward to anything, then put something on the books. You’ll live a little happier each day leading up to it. And stop questioning whether or not you deserve this. It’s a no-brainer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You genuinely want what’s best for the others, and they will feel this in your attitude. You don’t have to plan what you’re going to say and do, because your intention will move you naturally toward the best actions.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Be careful not to mistake being busy for importance. Being overly busy can be a distraction from problems, too. What is being avoided? “Furious activity is no substitute for understanding.” — H.H. Williams
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t need everyone to agree with you in order to get a successful result. Focus on serving the people who already agree and then move on to those who might be easily tipped to your way of thinking.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It takes confidence to give a fantastic compliment, and you’ll drum that up just so you can deliver the words that other people need to hear. Then you’ll do something remarkable from that generous state of mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s happened before and it will happen again; your face betrays your heart’s confidence and tells people how you’re really feeling. Maybe it will be a liberation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). This is the ideal day to strategize how you’re going to turn all that you’ve learned into a viable plan. Take the time to brainstorm, and then put it away and look at your ideas with fresh eyes at the start of next week.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Seek guidance from the best. There are those you trust and admire so much that they only have to say a few words to convince you to take a different road than the one you’re on.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Challenge the voices, either outside or inside, that tell you there’s a limit to how much you should cherish yourself. You shouldn’t have to work so hard to be worthy of your own appreciation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Look for weak links in the communication chain and take measures to make sure everyone is on the page. A little diligence now will prevent problems down the line.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Instead of waiting for the flowers to open and the rainbows to appear, you’ll make the conscious effort to impact the scene — to put something special there that wouldn’t be there without you. Even just a smile will do.
