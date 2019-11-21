ARIES (March 21-April 19). Instead of showing everyone what you can do, you’ll read the room and adapt, guessing at your most effective action and curtailing unnecessary expenditures of time and energy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can’t be sure where the limits lie until you push past them. It’s worth it to learn the boundary lines. Then you can set up margins that allow you and everyone you deal with to stay comfortably within the zone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People’s perception will matter more than usual to the future of a relationship. Whatever the task, finishing well will be more important than starting well, and almost no one will remember the middle.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). On the scale of life, comfort is balanced against glory. The more comfort one has, the less glory is possible and vice versa. One side is not better than the other; it’s a matter of personal choice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The best leaders assemble teams of challengers and informers instead of deferential yes men. Surround yourself with smart contenders. It’s a confident look.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re curious without being nosey, interested and not intrusive, involved but not overbearing. The more people learn what it’s like to deal with you, the more they’ll want to.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you let them move naturally without trying to fight the flow, then relationships will shift gently into new shapes that you’ll eventually find comfortable, pleasing and beautiful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While it’s very efficient to think about the result first and then work backward, it does you no good unless it’s a worthy result. Take your time shopping around and mentally trying things on.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The useful talent you’ll employ today is your ability to be egoless and without personal agenda. To wear another person’s shoes, you must first take off your own.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When your unspoken hunch aligns with the reality of events, you can’t help but feel the delicious tug of smug satisfaction that comes with knowing you were right.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To be excellent at small things takes the same amount of effort as being excellent at big things. Although, the latter is a much longer game made possible through planning and consistent effort in one direction over time.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It turns out that isolation is among the biggest threats to happiness that the modern world has to offer. Interacting with strangers is more essential to well-being than you think. Make it happen today.
