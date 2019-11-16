ARIES (March 21-April 19). Of all things you could cash out on, you didn’t think that your patience would be the one to bring big dividends. Yet it certainly will today, and you’ll love how it pays.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s easy to see the world as you experience it, and it’s hard to see the world as it is. Your brilliant idea to run your plan by a few friends before you act will counteract this truth.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll live it, and then you’ll tell the story that spreads. It will feel wonderful to be a part of something that benefits so many. It all happens one smile at a time.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It seems like love should come naturally, but it’s actually more complicated and conscious than that. Luckily, you love to learn, and you learn to love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People you’ve known a long time have experienced you in many incarnations. That’s because you adjust like a champ. You’ll continue to change your offering to fit the situation at hand.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The truth is that even the most gracious people feel socially awkward from time to time. If you could hear everyone’s internal dialogue, it would probably shock you and comfort you at the same time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Just when you think a situation has run its course, a new cycle will kick in. There are many games to play, and they will all be played within the rules and reality of the same game.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Figure out who is already predisposed to do what you have in mind, and then rally those people to get it done. This is the easy way. The hard way is to waste time trying to convince and motivate the wrong crowd.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Everything you do that requires more of you and goes above and beyond the expectation is, to you, just part of the package.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve a single focus. When you hold that beautiful idea in your mind, everyone and everything else goes soft and fuzzy, fading into the background. This is what it means to be driven.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). How many difficult things should you require of yourself in a day? One to five works for most days. Then there are some days, like today, when the proper answer would be none.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You might find yourself in a position to apologize for someone else or take offence on their behalf, either of which might be crossing the lines of social responsibility. Though, in a way, that feels right to you.
