ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can recognize a vicious piece of work when you see it in the distance. That’s the time to steer away from it. Don’t wait until you’re right up near the action because from there it will be more seductive than you think.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your attractions have everything to do with unfinished business. There’s nothing more irresistible than someone who you subconsciously sense will allow you to solve a scenario that started many years ago.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll encounter those who see relationships as a competition to be won instead of collaboration to enjoy. To minimize the importance of others to seem more powerful is a dysfunctional and ultimately ineffective tactic.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Give the judge the weekend off. It won’t be necessary to assess your own worth, ability or goodness and even less useful to keep track of anyone else’s rating.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re not trying to be controversial or unique. You’re just trying to project the most accurate version of what’s going on inside of you. Once you express yourself, you’ll find that others feel as you do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If a person stops being difficult, your life will get easier but not better. Try to see how their current behavior serves them. A higher understanding will give you something more useful than ease — leverage.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Stress causes shallow breathing or held breaths. To resist life is to resist breath. To process life, process breath. Inhale for the rise and exhale for the fall.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t need to be strategic in your socializing because you’re already attracted to the people who can most help you. A match of values often naturally winds up to a confluence of interests.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This day will have strange pacing. It will seem as though nothing happens for long stretches and then everything happens at once. Use downtime for spiritual readiness. Envision success.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The luckiest thing you can do is bring relationships into harmony. It actually won’t take much. A little help and cooperation goes a long way, but the very best thing you can give is simply your attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you find yourself thinking “this didn’t work” and “that didn’t work,” it’s a clue that you are performing to get a result instead of the far more gratifying process of developing yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). That person who makes you feel more alive is definitely lucky to be around, not because anything in particular will happen, but because you’ll be more aware of each moment.
