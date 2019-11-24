ARIES (March 21-April 19). What are the others overlooking? You get three times more creative just by asking yourself the question, and you feel five times more alive when you figure out the answer and then tend to it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Think ahead. Anticipate obstacles. Decide how you will counteract the current culture of distraction, as this will be a necessary first step toward the completion of any other plan.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The sweets of flattery and the bitterness of scandal are unnecessary distractions you don’t need to taste today. The only news worth spreading is news that can help.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Most people touch and tap some sort of computer thousands of times a day. Make sure you are also reaching out to actual humans and exchanging the sort of personal warmth that is impossible to digitally replicate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Common impulses are part of your connection to humanity. Even so, to give way to every common impulse would be disastrous. And to transcend even one is a triumph.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Wherever you go, arrive as a tourist; it’s the heightened awareness that helps you see it differently. From this observational mindset, everything appears new, interesting and delightful.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe releasing resentment makes you the bigger person, but that’s not the best part. It also makes you more powerfully present in the eternal now, which is the only moment over which we ever have an ounce of control.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People don’t understand and therefore won’t acknowledge the amount of work that goes into your endeavor. Educate them or believe in yourself so much that their ignorance doesn’t matter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Those who are cloaked in the all-too-common disguise of “someone who has it all figured out” are only hiding from their own development. Learning requires exposure.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re a bit of a social beast today and will thrive as such in densely populated places. You’ll be a crowd leader, an influencer and the epicenter of revelry.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you get lost, go back to your role models and study up. You’ll go far by emulating (not imitating) your hero. It’s not about following another person’s life path so much as spurring yourself on.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Nothing puts a fire in the belly faster than the heat from another person’s burning fame. The same thing that causes envy can be the fuel that drives talent to its full potential.
