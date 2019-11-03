ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll get to the essence of what it means to be you. This is a process of stripping down instead of building up. What this means is that, strangely, when you’ll do less, you’ll be more.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Rituals of security can make people feel secure regardless of the effectiveness of the ritual in providing actual security. You’ll find yourself going through certain motions to stay on the safe side, and that will work well enough.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Even if you think you’re doing nothing, just showing up makes a difference enough to alter the dynamic, affect the outcome, escalate things in a way that wouldn’t happen if you weren’t involved.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). A simple approach to your own mind ensures smooth proceedings today. Notice what you’re thinking. Figure out which thoughts are helping and which are hurting. Stick with the helping thoughts. Follow that chain.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Romance requires imagination. It requires seeing something a little more about the situation than is readily apparent and sending your heart into that soft glow of extra-ness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Some view relationships as possessions and networks as extensions of material wealth. But the value of relationships is like the value of the sky. Try to own it if you want, still it belongs to no one and also to everyone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As much as the idea of exploring your purpose and your gifts appeals to you, it is not necessary to pursue this separately from daily life. Your gifts emerge to assist everything you do. As you live your values, your purpose is fulfilled.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You may not consciously seek to understand yourself and be in tune with your capabilities, but by following your curiosity about your people and surroundings, you will get there anyway. Your attractions will be your teachers.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Figure out what you want before you speak and you’ll deliver a clear, concise and accurate communication. If it turns out you already have what you want, even better. Just as much magic comes from listening without an agenda.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just as your body has a range of motion, your spirit has a range of energetic vibration. Those who love you can tell where you’re at and join you there, celebrate with you in the highs and bring you up and out of the lows.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s a difference between responding and reacting. You’ll live that difference as you thoughtfully navigate today’s challenges, recognizing the value of a pause.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Any time someone receives a practical advantage by interacting with you, you’re happy. To carry something, drive someone, fix what’s broken — these actions make the world go around. And you are happy to be a cog in the wheel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.