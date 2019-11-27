ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have to be pretty secure to let your curiosity lead you out of the known world. Either that, or you have to be bored enough that you feel you don’t have anything to lose.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Life is more amazing in the close-range view today. Zoom your lens in, because the best happenings will be so small that less attentive people would miss them. Not you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There is no good reason to bother with people who are unreceptive to your proposal when there are so many others around who will be very interested in everything you have to offer.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You realize that what you do matters to others. Whatever position you take, they will to adjust to your new position. The reason you are trusted with influence is that you wield it with maturity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your pounding heart seems to be giving you the Morse code signal for “turn back now,” but this is only ancient biology messing with a contemporary goal. Move through the fear. You can do this.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In a situation where one person is trying to control the scene, your assertive communication will change the game, restore balance and let everyone know what will and will not be tolerated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Creativity failing won’t be because of a bad idea but a lack of commitment. A silly idea with a full commitment will go over brilliantly, whereas a half-hearted brilliant idea will fall flat.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though it’s hard enough to reach a goal that can be achieved with a simple, straightforward plan, it’s not what appeals to you. The strange problem that no one else wants to deal with will be just your speed today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s easier to hear “no, not today” than “no, never.” It’s kinder to sprinkle some spice of hope into the mix. You won’t regret leaving the door of possibility open just a crack.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There will be many benefits from pushing yourself physically. You’ll get a rush of good chemistry, clear thoughts and pure energy. You’ll be tired when your head hits the pillow, and you’ll sleep soundly.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be surprised by people’s behavior. Factor it into your judgment, but don’t make any decisions based on one isolated instance. Who a person is in any moment isn’t who they are all of the time.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). We can’t cast every role in our lives, but we do get to have control over who goes into some of them. You’ll remember why you chose someone, and then continue to choose them for these reasons and more.
