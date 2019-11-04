ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't really think about whether you are attracted or repelled by a situation. You just are. You can trust this intrinsic and intuitive knowledge. It resonates from your core.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Strong feelings usually demand attention, while mild ones hum along in anonymity. It's easy to move through feelings when you know what they are. The simple way is just to ask, "What is this feeling?"
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The perception of you that should matter most is your own. Even so, thinking "I'm doing great" is far less confident an inner dialogue than no inner dialogue at all. True confidence needs no validation, including from the self.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Striving to be something you're not is either a silly goal or a stroke of genius. How are you going to know who you are and who you're not unless you dare to stretch your self-concept and try different things?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The secret to telling a good story is starting at the beginning and stopping at the end. A common mistake is to start the story way before the true beginning and end it long after the optimal conclusion.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What does it mean to believe in yourself? Certainly, taking excellent care of yourself is part of it, as is recognizing your need for novelty and challenge, especially socially.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It would be easy to judge those we don't know, understand or agree with. Instead of trying to stop that instinct, get curious about the person's motivation and the need to judge will naturally fall away.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The one who takes initiative always has a well-earned advantage because making the first move takes extra energy and vision and it also incurs more risk. Be first today. It will be worth it for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Relationships can balance without being equal in measure. Much depends on where the fulcrum is placed, which is a mysterious, deeply rooted agreement that both parties make often in complete unawareness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People with spicy goals attract and intrigue. However, when it comes to conversation, the topic doesn't need to be all that exciting in order to make a fun conversation out of it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Easygoing relationships are the most comfortable, but not always the most memorable or conducive to personal growth. As frustrating as difficult people can be, they are usually the ones who make you better.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'd like to think that you're still deciding how you feel about a situation, but the fact is that you don't get to decide. The feelings come whether you tell them to or not. Your first job is to figure out what they are.
